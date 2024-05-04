TS ECET 2024 admit card released for May 6 exam. Direct link to download, other details
The admit card for the TS ECET 2024 has been released for the entrance exam scheduled to be held on May 6, 2024. Registerd candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of TSECHE at ecet.tsche.ac.in
The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 has been released by the nodal agency Osmania University for the entrance examination scheduled to be held on Monday i.e. May 6, 2024. Candidates who have completed their registration for the entrance examination can access and download their TS ECET 2024 admit cards from the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSECHE) at ecet.tsche.ac.in.