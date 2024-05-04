The admit card for the TS ECET 2024 has been released for the entrance exam scheduled to be held on May 6, 2024. Registerd candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of TSECHE at ecet.tsche.ac.in

The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 has been released by the nodal agency Osmania University for the entrance examination scheduled to be held on Monday i.e. May 6, 2024. Candidates who have completed their registration for the entrance examination can access and download their TS ECET 2024 admit cards from the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSECHE) at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

It is important to note that TS ECET is a state-level entrance exam conducted for Diploma holders and B.Sc. Mathematics degree holders to gain lateral entry into B.E./B.Tech./B.Pharm courses. Osmania University (on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education) is conducting the TS ECET 2024 examination, which will be conducted on 6 May, in a single shift from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm.

TS ECET 2024: Documents needed to download the admit card To download the admit card/hall ticket, candidates need to provide their application number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth (DOB).

TS ECET 2024: Step-by-Step to download the admit card Go to the official website: ecet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the “TS ECET 2024 admit card" link available under the “Application" subhead on the homepage

A new window will open; enter your login credentials like application number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and DOB

Click on the Submit button

Your TS ECET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

TS ECET 2024: Direct link to download the admit card TS ECET 2024: Minimum marks required to qualify the exam The minimum mark for a candidate to qualify for the TS ECET 2024 examination is 25% marks (50 marks out of 200).

Candidates are advised to bring a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, or voter ID, along with the admit card to the examination center. Without a valid photo ID, a candidate will not be allowed to take the exam.

TS ECET 2024: Examination Pattern As per the notification, the TS ECET 2024 entrance examination will consist of 200-mark multiple-choice questions in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The TS ECET 2024 will be held for a duration of three hours, and the medium of instruction is English. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Diploma Courses: The Math paper will carry 50 marks, while the Physics and Chemistry papers will have 25 marks each.

The Engineering paper will carry 100 marks, with separate question papers for each Diploma branch.

Pharmacy The pharmacy course exam will consist of four papers—Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutics, and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, each carrying 50 marks.

TS ECET 2024: Exam Center Cities TS ECET 2024 exam nodal agency Osmania University will take the entrance test in multiple cities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Telangana, the listed cities for the entrance exam include Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, and Siddipet, while in Andhra Pradesh, the exam cities are Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool.

