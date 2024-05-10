TS EDCET 2024 registration window closes today. A quick guide to register, other details
TS EDCET 2024: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration window and conclude the application process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2024 on Friday, May 10, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear but have not yet registered for the entrance exam can visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in and enrol for the same till May 13, 2024. However, they will have to pay a late fee of ₹250.