TS EDCET 2024: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration window and conclude the application process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2024 on Friday, May 10, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear but have not yet registered for the entrance exam can visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in and enrol for the same till May 13, 2024. However, they will have to pay a late fee of ₹250. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that the applicants must submit the application fee first, and then they enter payment reference ID, qualifying examination hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth before proceeding to fill out the TS EDCET 2024 application form.

TS EDCET 2024: Eligibility As per TS EDCET 2024 notification, the general/unreserve categories candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognized institution/university with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and BC categories should have at least 40% aggregate marks in their undergraduate degree program.

Candidates should be at least 19 years of age as of July 1, 2024.

TS EDCET 2024: Application Fees As per the notification, TS EDCET 2024 application fee payment is compulsory for applicants. Candidates belonging to unreserved (UR), and other backward class (OBC) categories will have to pay an application fee of ₹750, while scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and persons with disability (PwD) categories candidates need to pay ₹500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TS EDCET 2024: Step-by-step guide to fill out the application form Go to official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the Application section, and go to the Application Fee Payment

Make the Application Fee payment after entering the required information

Now, Click on “Fill Application Form" and submit the credentials

Enter all required details

Upload your signature and photo in the required format.

Click on submit and confirm

Click on submit and confirm

Download the confirm form and save a hard copy for future reference

As per the official notification, the TS EDCET 2024 exam will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University on May 23, 2024. The qualified candidates will be eligible for counselling, based on which a merit list will be prepared to give admissions in B.Ed courses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

