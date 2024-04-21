TS Inter Results 2024: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to announce TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results for 2024 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Results 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the results for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams soon.

According to media reports, the results are likely to be realeased on April 22, 2024. To check the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results for 2024 once they are released, you can follow these steps:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the TSBIE's official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the Results Page: On the homepage, look for the link that indicates "Telangana Inter Results 2024." Click on it to proceed.

3. Select the Appropriate Result: Choose either "TS Inter 1st Year Results 2024" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2024" depending on which results you need.

4. Enter Your Credentials: On the results page, you'll be prompted to enter your examination credentials. This usually includes your hall ticket number and possibly other identifying information.

5. Check Your Result: After entering your details, click on the submit or check button to view your result. Your result should be displayed on the screen, showing your scores and other relevant information.

6. Download and Print: Once you've viewed your result, you can download it or print it for future reference.

In addition to the official TSBIE website, you can also check results on other websites, such as:

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

Remember to have your hall ticket and other examination details ready for a smooth process. If you face any issues, try refreshing the website, using a different browser, or checking back later due to high traffic during result announcements.

