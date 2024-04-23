TS Inter results 2024 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare results of the students who appeared in class 11th or class 12th examination this year. The results for both classes will be released at 11 am tomorrow. To check TS Inter results 2024, class 11th and class 12th can visit the official website of TSBIE, ie tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Students can also check their result at results.cgg.gov.in. The examination of Class 11th students was held from February 28 to March 18. Whereas, the Class 12th examinations were held between February 29 to March 19.
Students who appeared in the Class 11 and Class 12th exams conducted by TSBIE are advised to keep their roll numbers, admit card and other details and identity cards handy. In case the official website of TSBIE is not available at the time of TS Inter results 2024 announcements, students can also check their results on 'T App Folio' mobile app.
Passing criteria to clear TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams
As per TSBIE, to pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations, students need to score at least 35% marks in each subject
When will the results be announced?
The results of the intermediate students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year examination will be released by TSIE board on April 24 at 11 am by Burra Venkatesham, IAS, principal secretary to the Telangana government, education department, and Shruti Ojha, IAS, Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.
Follow the below mentioned steps to check the result
-Visit the official website of TSBIE, ie tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
-Select the direct link to check Telangana Inter Results 2024
-Once you click the link there will be two options, first one will be for first year students and another for second year students. Choose according to your preference.
-After selecting the link, enter your input login credentials and submit.
-Check your score, download the result and take a print out for future reference.
