LIVE UPDATES

TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: TSBIE to declare 1st and 2nd year result tomorrow, know how to check results

1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2024, 08:43 PM IST
Livemint

TS Inter results 2024 Live Updates: Students of class 11th and 12th can check their result on the official website of TSBIE, ie tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TSBIE Class 11th and 12th examinations were held in February this year. The result will be declared on Wednesday at 11 am.

