TS Inter Results 2024: TSBIE to release results of Inter 1st,2nd year on April 24 tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Here is how to check
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Monday said it will announce the results of Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results on Wednesday i.e. April 24 at 11 am. Students can check their results on the TSBIE official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday said it will announce the results of Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results on Wednesday i.e. April 24 at 11 am. Students who appeared in the Telangana Board Class 12 exams can check their results on the TSBIE official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.