Active Stocks
Mon Apr 22 2024 15:57:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.85 -0.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,512.30 -1.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 765.85 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,087.00 1.93%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 461.95 2.01%
Business News/ Education / News/  TS Inter Results 2024: TSBIE to release results of Inter 1st,2nd year on April 24 tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Here is how to check
BackBack

TS Inter Results 2024: TSBIE to release results of Inter 1st,2nd year on April 24 tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Here is how to check

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Monday said it will announce the results of Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results on Wednesday i.e. April 24 at 11 am. Students can check their results on the TSBIE official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Results 2024: In 2023, the overall pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year students of TSBIE was 62.57%. The pass percentage of 1st Year was 61.68% and of the 2nd Year was 63.49%.Premium
TS Inter Results 2024: In 2023, the overall pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year students of TSBIE was 62.57%. The pass percentage of 1st Year was 61.68% and of the 2nd Year was 63.49%.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday said it will announce the results of Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results on Wednesday i.e. April 24 at 11 am. Students who appeared in the Telangana Board Class 12 exams can check their results on the TSBIE official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Making the announcement at TSBIE's premises, Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to Government, Education Department, Govt. of Telangana State and Shruti Ojha, Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education said the for the convenience of the students, parents and general public, the marks secured by the candidates will be made available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The CDs of the results will be also made available to newspapers.

Also Read | TS Inter results 2024 Live: 1st and 2nd year results to be OUT on THIS date

TS Inter Results 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the results

  • Go to the official website of TSBIE: tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in
  • Click on the link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024’ on the home page,
  • Then Click on TS Inter 1st year Results or TS Inter 2nd year results 
  • Enter the required details and click on submit
  • The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will appear on the screen.
  • Check carefully and download for future use.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the TS 1st year 2024 board exams from 28 February-March 18 while the TS Inter 2nd year was conducted from 29 February-March 19. This year, about 10 lakh students appeared for the 1st and 2nd year exams. Last year, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results were declared on May 9. To pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams, students need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject.

Also Read | Normalisation of scores for CUET-UG, NET to be done away with: UGC

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year students of TSBIE was 62.57%. The pass percentage of 1st Year was 61.68% and of the 2nd Year was 63.49%.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 22 Apr 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App