The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education ( TSBIE ) on Monday said it will announce the results of Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results on Wednesday i.e. April 24 at 11 am. Students who appeared in the Telangana Board Class 12 exams can check their results on the TSBIE official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Making the announcement at TSBIE's premises, Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to Government, Education Department, Govt. of Telangana State and Shruti Ojha, Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education said the for the convenience of the students, parents and general public, the marks secured by the candidates will be made available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The CDs of the results will be also made available to newspapers.

TS Inter Results 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the results

Go to the official website of TSBIE: tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

Click on the link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024’ on the home page,

Then Click on TS Inter 1st year Results or TS Inter 2nd year results

Enter the required details and click on submit

The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will appear on the screen.

Check carefully and download for future use.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the TS 1st year 2024 board exams from 28 February-March 18 while the TS Inter 2nd year was conducted from 29 February-March 19. This year, about 10 lakh students appeared for the 1st and 2nd year exams. Last year, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results were declared on May 9. To pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams, students need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year students of TSBIE was 62.57%. The pass percentage of 1st Year was 61.68% and of the 2nd Year was 63.49%.

