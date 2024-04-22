The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday said it will announce the results of Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results on Wednesday i.e. April 24 at 11 am. Students who appeared in the Telangana Board Class 12 exams can check their results on the TSBIE official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
Making the announcement at TSBIE's premises, Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to Government, Education Department, Govt. of Telangana State and Shruti Ojha, Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education said the for the convenience of the students, parents and general public, the marks secured by the candidates will be made available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The CDs of the results will be also made available to newspapers.
TS Inter Results 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the results
- Go to the official website of TSBIE: tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in
- Click on the link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024’ on the home page,
- Then Click on TS Inter 1st year Results or TS Inter 2nd year results
- Enter the required details and click on submit
- The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will appear on the screen.
- Check carefully and download for future use.
In 2023, the overall pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year students of TSBIE was 62.57%. The pass percentage of 1st Year was 61.68% and of the 2nd Year was 63.49%.
