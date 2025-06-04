TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: Release date, how to check scorecard on tsbie.cgg.gov.in; details here

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is expected to declare the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 in the third week of June, reports said. However, there has been no official confirmation of the result announcement date.
Once the result is announced, students can check on the official websites such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.
2. Tap n TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link given on the home page.
3. A new page will appear where candidates must enter their login credentials.
4. Press the "Submit" button to view the result.
5. Review your result and download the page.
6. Take a printout
7. Keep a hard copy for future references
Student’s name
Roll number/hall ticket number
Marks received in each subject
Total marks Grade or division Stream (General or Vocational)
Status (Pass/Fail)
The theory exams began on May 22 and concluded on May 30, 2025. They were conducted in two shifts each day: first-year exams took place in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while second-year exams were held in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The supplementary theory exams started with Language Paper I on May 22 and ended with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 29, 2025.
In the first year, a total of 4,88,430 students sat for the examination across both general and vocational streams. Out of these, 3,22,191 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 65.96%. In the second year, 5,08,582 students took the IPE March exam (including both general and vocational streams), with 3,33,908 students passing, marking a pass percentage of 65.65%.
The TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 available online will be provisional. Students are encouraged to collect their official Telangana Intermediate marksheets and pass certificates from their respective schools once the final TS supply result 2025 is released.
