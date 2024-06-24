Hello User
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live Updates: Telangana board TSBIE 1st, 2nd year Supply results 2024 OUT

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 02:49 PM IST
Livemint

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live Updates:  The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) has now announced the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Supply results 2024. 

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live Updates: The TSBIE announces the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Supply results 2024.

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) announced the score of TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Supply Examination results on Monday, 24 June. 

24 Jun 2024, 02:37 PM IST TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Telangana board TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Supply results 2024 OUT

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Telangana board TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Supply results 2024 released

24 Jun 2024, 02:25 PM IST TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: TGBIE website not opening

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: The official website of the Telangana board, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, is not opening. “This site can’t be reached," reads the message displayed.

24 Jun 2024, 02:14 PM IST TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Pass percentage in the IPE exam

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: The pass percentage of students stood at 60.01% for Class 11m and 64.19% for Class 12. The Supplementary examination (IPASE) result would be announced anytime at 2 pm.

24 Jun 2024, 02:12 PM IST TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: How many students appeared for 1st year Public Exam?

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Nearly 4,78,723 students appeared for the IPE 1st year exam. Out of them, around 2,87,261 qualified for the examination. Those who could not clear the exam are eligible for the Advanced Supplementary examination.

24 Jun 2024, 02:08 PM IST TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: What were the exam dates of Telangana board IPE Advanced Supplementary exam?

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: The Telangana board IPE Advanced Supplementary exam 2024 was held between May 24 and June 1. The result is expected to be announced anytime on June 24 at 2 pm.

24 Jun 2024, 02:04 PM IST TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: TSBIE helpline number to approach in case of difficulty 

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Students who are unable to download their marks memo, can contact the TSBIE helpline number at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

24 Jun 2024, 02:02 PM IST TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Keep hall ticket ready, as result may be announced anytime soon

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: The result can be announced anytime soon, hence students are requested to keep their exam hall tickets ready, as the 1st/second year hall ticket number will be required to check the marks memo online.

24 Jun 2024, 01:56 PM IST TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Exam results to be announced shortly

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Exam results to be announced within few minutes. The expected time for the announcement of result is 2 pm.

24 Jun 2024, 01:32 PM IST TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: How to check result ?

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Students are required to check their marks by following the below mentioned steps:

-Visit website tgbie.cgg.gov.in

-Click on the IPASE/IPE marks memo download link.

-Enter login details.

-Mention exam name and other details.

-Submit information and check result.

24 Jun 2024, 01:15 PM IST TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Results to be out shortly

TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Inter state 1st and 2nd year marks are expected to be released soon at 2 pm today.

