TS LAWCET 2025 answer key released at official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in; check details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) published the provisional answer key for TS LAWCET 2025 on Wednesday.

TSCHE 2025: How to access the answer key Candidates can access the answer key, along with their individual response sheets, through the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Separate answer keys have been made available for both the 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes. Aspirants are advised to carefully compare the provisional key with their response sheets to estimate their scores.

Steps to download TS LAWCET 2025 answer key Steps to access the TS LAWCET 2025 question paper and answer key:

Go to the official website – https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link labelled “Master Question Papers.”

Download the question paper corresponding to your course (3-year or 5-year LLB).