TS LAWCET 2025 answer key released at official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in; check details here

Candidates can access it and their response sheets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. 

Updated11 Jun 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TSCHE released the provisional answer key for TS LAWCET 2025 on June 11, 2025. (Representative Image)
TSCHE released the provisional answer key for TS LAWCET 2025 on June 11, 2025. (Representative Image)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) published the provisional answer key for TS LAWCET 2025 on Wednesday.

TSCHE 2025: How to access the answer key

Candidates can access the answer key, along with their individual response sheets, through the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Separate answer keys have been made available for both the 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes. Aspirants are advised to carefully compare the provisional key with their response sheets to estimate their scores.

The answer key for the TS LAWCET 2025 exam can be downloaded on the official LAWCET website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, once it is available for download.

Steps to download TS LAWCET 2025 answer key

Steps to access the TS LAWCET 2025 question paper and answer key:

Go to the official website – https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link labelled  “Master Question Papers.”

Download the question paper corresponding to your course (3-year or 5-year LLB).

Note: Each TS LAWCET question paper comes with the correct answers already marked, allowing candidates to verify their responses easily.

Key Takeaways
  • Candidates can access the TS LAWCET 2025 answer key and individual response sheets online.
  • Separate answer keys are provided for both 3-year and 5-year LLB programs.
  • It's essential for candidates to compare the provisional key with their answers to estimate scores.

