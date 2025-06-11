TS LAWCET 2025 answer key released at official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in; check details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) published the provisional answer key for TS LAWCET 2025 on Wednesday.
Candidates can access the answer key, along with their individual response sheets, through the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
Separate answer keys have been made available for both the 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes. Aspirants are advised to carefully compare the provisional key with their response sheets to estimate their scores.
The answer key for the TS LAWCET 2025 exam can be downloaded on the official LAWCET website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, once it is available for download.
Steps to access the TS LAWCET 2025 question paper and answer key:
Go to the official website – https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in
Click on the link labelled “Master Question Papers.”
Download the question paper corresponding to your course (3-year or 5-year LLB).
Note: Each TS LAWCET question paper comes with the correct answers already marked, allowing candidates to verify their responses easily.