TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 result LIVE Updates: Law entrance test scores to be out at lawcet.tgche.ac.in

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 result LIVE: Results for the Telangana State Law & PG Law Common Entrance Test 2025 (TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025) will be announced at 4 pm today, June 25. Results will be made available to students on the website here: https://lawcet.tgche.ac.in

As many as 57,715 candidates registered and 45,609 appeared for the entrance test for admissions to three and five-year law degree programmes and LLM courses on June 6, according to a report by Telangana Today.

Earlier, the provisional answer key for TG LAWCET, PGLCET was released on June 11, 2025. The objections were allowed until June 13, 2025. The direct link to download the TG LAWCET/ PGLCET final answer key and result will be provided soon.

The TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 exams were conducted successfully on June 6, 2025, at the designated centers across the state and nearby cities.

How to Download Telangana LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 Result PDF

1. Go to the official website, tgche.ac.in or check the direct link below

2. Click on the 'Final Answer Key or Result' tab

3. Enter your registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number

4. A new page will appear displaying the final answer key & TS LAWCET result 2025

5. Download the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 scorecard PDF and save it for future reference.

Details mentioned on TS LAWCET 2025 scorecard:

Name of the Candidate

Roll number

Category of the candidate

Course opted for

Marks secured in each section

Details mentioned on TG PGLCET 2025 scorecard:

Candidate's name

Roll No.

Course name for which appeared

Marks secured in each section

Total marks & Rank

TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling & Cut off

The centralised counselling process for admission to three-year LLB, five-year LLB & LLM programs will commence soon after results are out. Students will receive a separate notification to register for the counselling process.

Once the registration is complete, merit list and cut off list for both 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB courses will be released separately. Shiksha.com reported.

The TS LAWCET 2025 cut-off will be category-specific and indicate the minimum marks one needs to secure admission to a participating institute.

What are Qualifying Marks and Admission Cutoff in TS LAWCET 2025?

The qualifying marks is the minimum marks one needs to secure in the TS LAWCET 2025 exam to qualify in the exam and candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible to participate in the counseling process.

However, cut off marks is the minimum marks after which colleges does not accept the candidature.

General and OBC category candidates will have to secure 35 percent "qualifying marks", i.e., 42 marks out of 120 in the entrance exam to qualify the test.