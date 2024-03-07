The registration process for TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2024, which started on March 1, will conclude on April 15, 2024 (without a late fee). Announcing the notification the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), earlier said the examination of TS LAWCET & PGLCET -2024 will be conducted on June 3, 2024.

Candidates willing to apply for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2024 and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test – 2024 can find the direct link on the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Common Entrance Test—TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2024— for the academic year 2024-2025 will be conducted by the CONVENER, TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2024, Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The entrance exam will be through computer-based test.

Eligibility:

The Candidates for 3-year LL. B. Course should have passed any Graduate Degree (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the Universities concerned with 45% of aggregate marks for general category, 42% for OBC Category and 40% for SC/ST.

Also Read | Cabinet approves 4% hike in Dearness Allowance for government employees

The candidates for the 5-year LL.B. course should have passed the two-year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the University concerned or the Board of Intermediate Education, T.S. with 45% of aggregate marks for the general category, 42% for OBC Category and 40% for SC/ST.

Age Limit:

There is no age restriction for the candidates seeking admission into LL. B. courses

Qualifying Marks:

The qualifying percentage of marks in the entrance test is 35% (i.e. 42 marks out of total 120 marks). For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks are prescribed.

The qualifying percentage of marks for TS PGLCET-2024 in the entrance test is 25% (i.e. 30 marks out of total 120 marks). For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks are prescribed.

Important Dates of Online Submission:

Online applications commencement date: March 1, 2024

Last dates for Submission of Online Applications:

April 15, 2024: No late fee

April 25, 2024: Late fee of Rs.500

May 5, 2024: Late fee of Rs.1,000

May 15, 2024: Late fee of Rs.2,000

May 25, 2024: Late fee of Rs.4,000

Online Application Fee:

TS LAWCET 2024: Rs.900 (Rs.600 for SC/ST & PH Candidates)

TS PGLCET 2024: Rs.1100 (Rs.900 for SC/ST & PH Candidates)

Examination Date and Time:

TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3-YDC): June 3, 2024 - 10.30 AM to 12 PM

TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC) June 3, 2024 - 2.30 PM to 4 PM

TS PGLCET (LL.M.) June 3, 2024 - 2.30 PM to 4 PM

Medium of Exam:

TS LAWCET-2024: English/Telugu and English/Urdu

TS PGLCET 2O24: English only

Test Centers:

The TS LAWCET & PGLCET - 2024 test will be held at the following 21 Online Test Centres in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!