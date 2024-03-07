TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024: Apply at lawcet.tsche.ac.in before last date in April. Check details here
The registration process for TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2024, which started on March 1, will conclude on April 15, 2024 (without a late fee). Announcing the notification the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), earlier said the examination of TS LAWCET & PGLCET -2024 will be conducted on June 3, 2024.