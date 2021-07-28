Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Education >News >TS POLYCET Result 2021 likely today. How to check

TS POLYCET Result 2021 likely today. How to check

Picture for representation. SSLC 2021 Class 10 exams: Special arrangements have been made for 23 students who have tested positive for COVID-19.
1 min read . 12:31 PM IST Livemint

The counselling process for admissions will begin from August 5, 2021

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will likely release TS POLYCET Result 2021 on July 28, 2021. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test result will be declared and will be available on the official site of TS POLYCET on polycetts.nic.in and also on sbtet.telangana.gov.in and tspolycet.nic.in.

TS POLYCET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of TS POLYCET on tspolycet.nic.in.

• Click on TS POLYCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling process for admissions will begin from August 5, 2021 and the academic session will commence from September 1 onwards.

