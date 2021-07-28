TS POLYCET Result 2021 likely today. How to check

The counselling process for admissions will begin from August 5, 2021

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will likely release TS POLYCET Result 2021 on July 28, 2021. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test result will be declared and will be available on the official site of TS POLYCET on polycetts.nic.in and also on sbtet.telangana.gov.in and tspolycet.nic.in.

• Visit the official site of TS POLYCET on tspolycet.nic.in.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The counselling process for admissions will begin from August 5, 2021 and the academic session will commence from September 1 onwards.