TS SET 2024 registration begins at telanganaset.org. Direct link to apply

TS SET 2024 Registration: Osmania University, the nodal institute assigned to conduct TS SET exam 2024, has opened the registration window for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024. Aspiring candidates who wish to appear the exam can visit the official website of Osmania University at telanganaset.org, to fill out the registration forms.

Candidates should note that the last date to enrol for TS SET 2024 is July 2, 2024, without a late fee. As per the TS SET notification, Osmania University will open the correction window to edit the application forms between July 28 and 29. Candidates can download the admit cards from August 20, and the exams are scheduled to be held from 28 to August 31, 2024.

As per the notification, the candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, Email ID, mobile number, and TSSET subject cannot be changed once submitted.

TS SET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

General Category Candidates who have secured 55% of marks or equivalent CGPA in their post-graduation exams are eligible to apply for the exam, while BC, SC, ST, PwD, and transgender category candidates who have secured 50% of marks can apply for the same.

There is no lower or upper age limit to appear in this exam.

TS SET 2024: Application fees

The application fee for OC category candidates is ₹2,000 plus service charge; for BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E, and EWS candidates, it is ₹1,500 plus service charge; and for SC, ST, VH, OH, HI, and transgender candidates, it is ₹1000 plus service charge.

Candidates should note that the Application form registration fees are non-refundable and must be paid through the online system only by credit or debit card (RuPay or Visa or MasterCard or Maestro), Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or Mobile Wallets.

TS SET 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply

Go to the official TS SET: online.telanganaset.org/app24v1mkap

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ activated link

A new window will open; fill up the registration details

Click on Continue

Upload required documents and certificates.

Make payment and submit the application

Take a print-out of the application acknowledgement form for your records and future reference

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in ten districts of the state.

