TS SET 2024 registration begins at telanganaset.org. Direct link to apply
TS SET 2024 Registration: Osmania University, the nodal institute assigned to conduct TS SET exam 2024, has opened the registration window for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024. Aspiring candidates who wish to appear the exam can visit the official website of Osmania University at telanganaset.org, to fill out the registration forms.