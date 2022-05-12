TS SSC 2022: Hall ticket for class 10 released, check how to download

TS SSC 2022: Hall ticket for class 10 released, check how to download1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
- A total of 5.09 lakh students have registered to appear for TS SSC 2022
- The hall tickets are available on the official website of BSE Telangana
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Telangana has released the hall tickets for the class 10 secondary school certificate (TS SSC) exams on the official website.
Students can download the same by visiting bse.telangana.gov.in and using their login credentials. The hall tickets can also be obtained from the school headmasters.
The TS SSC exams are scheduled to be held between 23 May and 1 June. Exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. A total of 5.09 lakh students have registered to appear for it.
How to download the hall ticket:
Check the schedule of exam:
23 May - First language paper group-A
23 May - First language paper 1 (Composite Course)
23 May - First language paper 2 (Composite Course)
24 May - Second language
25 May - Third language (English)
26 May - Mathematics
27 May - General science paper (Physical, Biological Science)
28 May - Social Studies
30 May - OSC main language paper - 1 (Sanskrit, Arabic) May
31 May - OSC main language paper - 2 (Sanskrit)
The SSC vocational course (theory) examination will be held on 1 June from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.