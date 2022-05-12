Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  TS SSC 2022: Hall ticket for class 10 released, check how to download

TS SSC 2022: Hall ticket for class 10 released, check how to download

The TS SSC exams are scheduled to be held between 23 May and 1 June
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST Livemint

  • A total of 5.09 lakh students have registered to appear for TS SSC 2022
  • The hall tickets are available on the official website of BSE Telangana

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Telangana has released the hall tickets for the class 10 secondary school certificate (TS SSC) exams on the official website. 

Students can download the same by visiting bse.telangana.gov.in and using their login credentials. The hall tickets can also be obtained from the school headmasters.

The TS SSC exams are scheduled to be held between 23 May and 1 June. Exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. A total of 5.09 lakh students have registered to appear for it. 

How to download the hall ticket:

  • Visit the official website of BSE Telangana - bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, ‘TS SSC May Hall Tickets 2022’ on the homepage. 
  • Enter the login details.
  • Your TS SSC hall tickets will be displayed on your screen.
  • Take a printout for future references. 

Direct link to download the admit card. 

Check the schedule of exam:

23 May - First language paper group-A

23 May - First language paper 1 (Composite Course)

23 May - First language paper 2 (Composite Course)

24 May - Second language

25 May - Third language (English)

26 May - Mathematics‌

27 May - General science paper (Physical, Biological Science)

28 May - Social Studies

30 May - OSC main language paper - 1 (Sanskrit, Arabic) May

31 May - OSC main language paper - 2 (Sanskrit)

The SSC vocational course (theory) examination will be held on 1 June from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

 