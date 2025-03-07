TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: And the wait is over! The hall tickets for Class 10 or SSC students of Telangana has been released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the hall tickets.

Reports said that the hall tickets have been dispatched to the schools. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steps to download TS SSC Hall Ticket Step 1: Students should visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Admit Cards’ section

Step 3: Enter their required login credentials and other required details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Click on submit. The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Students should download and print it for future reference.

— TS SSC final exams will begin with the First Language (Group-A)