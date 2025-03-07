Hello User
TS SSC Hall Tickets 2025 OUT at bse.telangana.gov.in: Check how to download Telangana Board class 10 admit card

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2025 OUT at bse.telangana.gov.in: Check how to download Telangana Board class 10 admit card

  • Telangana's Board of Secondary Education has released the TS SSC Hall Tickets 2025 on its official website.

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2025 OUT

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: And the wait is over! The hall tickets for Class 10 or SSC students of Telangana has been released.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the hall tickets.

Reports said that the hall tickets have been dispatched to the schools.

Steps to download TS SSC Hall Ticket

Step 1: Students should visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Admit Cards’ section

Step 3: Enter their required login credentials and other required details.

Step 4: Click on submit. The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Students should download and print it for future reference.

— TS SSC final exams will begin with the First Language (Group-A)

— On the first day, papers will be held in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

