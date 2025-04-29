TS SSC, ICSE, ISC Assam Board Class 12th Results 2025 to be OUT tomorrow; check time, direct link, scorecard details

Board exams across the country for both Class 10th and 12th, have concluded. Telangana SSC, ICSE, ISC, and Assam Board Class 12th Results for the academic year 2024-2025, will be declared tomorrow, Wednesday, April 30.

Apart from the respective official websites, students can also check the results from LiveMint's results page.

Here's a glimpse into the official websites to check for the results, time, steps to download scorecards for each of the exams, and other details.

Telangana SSC Result 2025 to be OUT at 1pm tomorrow The Telangana SSC Results for this year will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, April 30). Once declared, students can check the result from the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana SSC Result 2025: Links for results Candidates can also check the Telangana SSC Result 2025 from the following websites:

results.bsetelangana.org results.bse.telangana.gov.in Telangana SSC Result 2025: Credentials needed Students can view their TS SSC 2025 results on the official BSE Telangana website by entering their roll number or hall ticket number along with their date of birth.

ICSE, ISC 2025 Results to be OUT at 11 am tomorrow The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ISC and ICSE board exam results on April 30.

According to a statement from the Council, the results will be declared in a combined manner at the Board’s office at 11 am.

ICSE, ISC Results 2025: Official website Candidates can check the ICSE, ISC 2025 results by visiting the official website: www.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Results 2025: Credentials needed Once the ICSE, ISC results are released, candidates can download it from the official website using their necessary login credentials such as UID & Index Number.

Assam Class 12th 2025 Results to be declared at 9 AM tomorrow The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Class 12 board results on April 30, 2025, at 9 AM.

Assam Class 12th 2025 Results: Official website Once released, students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website — ahsec.assam.gov.in

