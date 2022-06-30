Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 declared; Here's how to check via SMS, digilocker

The TS SSC class 10 exam pass percentage has decreased this year as compared to the last two years. This year, 90% of students have passed the class 10 exam
TS SSC result 2022: Telangana SSC or Class 10 results have been announced on Thursday. The Directorate of Government Examinations announced the Telangana SSC or Class 10 final examination results at 11:30 am on June 30. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the TS SSC Class 10 result at a press conference. Candidates can check scores on Telangana's board's official website--bse.telengana.gov.in.
The TS SSC class 10 exam pass percentage has decreased this year as compared to the last two years. This year, 90% of students have passed the class 10 exam conducted by the Telangana board.
In 2020 and 201, the board did not conduct the exam due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All students were promoted. Hence, the pass percentage was 100%. In 2019, the TSS SSC result pass percentage was 92.43%.
TS SSC result: How to check offline
Students can check their results offline by dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline or by calling 18004251110 from a mobile phone and Eseva/MeeSAeva/ Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.
One can download the Telangana govt app or the T App Folio to check the TS SSC result 2022.