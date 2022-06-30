Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 declared; Here's how to check via SMS, digilocker

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 declared; Here's how to check via SMS, digilocker

TS SSC result 2022: Telangana SSC or Class 10 results will be out shortly on Thursday
2 min read . 12:11 PM ISTLivemint

  • The TS SSC class 10 exam pass percentage has decreased this year as compared to the last two years. This year, 90% of students have passed the class 10 exam
  • Candidates can check scores on Telangana's board's official website--bse.telengana.gov.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

TS SSC result 2022: Telangana SSC or Class 10 results have been announced on Thursday. The Directorate of Government Examinations announced the Telangana SSC or Class 10 final examination results at 11:30 am on June 30. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the TS SSC Class 10 result at a press conference. Candidates can check scores on Telangana's board's official website--bse.telengana.gov.in.

TS SSC result 2022: Telangana SSC or Class 10 results have been announced on Thursday. The Directorate of Government Examinations announced the Telangana SSC or Class 10 final examination results at 11:30 am on June 30. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the TS SSC Class 10 result at a press conference. Candidates can check scores on Telangana's board's official website--bse.telengana.gov.in.

TS SSC result pass percentage:

TS SSC result pass percentage:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The TS SSC class 10 exam pass percentage has decreased this year as compared to the last two years. This year, 90% of students have passed the class 10 exam conducted by the Telangana board.

In 2020 and 201, the board did not conduct the exam due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All students were promoted. Hence, the pass percentage was 100%. In 2019, the TSS SSC result pass percentage was 92.43%.

TS SSC result: How to check offline

Students can check their results offline by dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline or by calling 18004251110 from a mobile phone and Eseva/MeeSAeva/ Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

One can download the Telangana govt app or the T App Folio to check the TS SSC result 2022.

Manabadi TS SSC result 2022: Check via digilocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number on the login page

Step 3: Under the 'education' section, click on the TS SSC results

Step 4: Add your name, roll number and year

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

TS SSC result 2022: Girls perform better than boys

In the TS SSC class 10 result 2022, 92% of girls have passed the exam while only 87% of boys have been passed.

TS SSC result 2022: Number of students passed

As many as 4,53,201 students have passed the TS SSC exam 2022 out of the total 5,03,570 students.

Telangana Class 10 board results; websites to check:

  • bse.telangana.gov.in
  • bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Other websites where students can check the results are: manabadi.co.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS SSC result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on SSC or Class 10 result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and log in

Step 4: Submit and view results

The Telangana SSC examinations were held across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022.

TS SSC result 2022 Manabadi: How to check via SMS

To check the TS SSC result class 10 open an SMS application on phone.

Type a message: TS10ROLLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

TS Class 10 result highlights:

Exam Name: Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination

Board name: Telangana Board of Secondary Education

Result Name: TS SSC result 2022

TS SSC result official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Check Telangana board result: Candidates need a hall ticket and enter a captcha code.

TS SSC result 2022: Telangana 10th result 2021 statistics:

In the TS result 2021, around 5.21 lakh candidates appeared and all of them were declared pass.