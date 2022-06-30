Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 declared; Here's how to check via SMS, digilocker

TS SSC result 2022: Telangana SSC or Class 10 results have been announced on Thursday. The Directorate of Government Examinations announced the Telangana SSC or Class 10 final examination results at 11:30 am on June 30. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the TS SSC Class 10 result at a press conference. Candidates can check scores on Telangana's board's official website--bse.telengana.gov.in.

