Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 declared; Here's how to check via SMS, digilocker

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 declared; Here's how to check via SMS, digilocker

TS SSC result 2022: Telangana SSC or Class 10 results will be out shortly on Thursday
01:54 PM IST

  • The TS SSC class 10 exam pass percentage has decreased this year as compared to the last two years. This year, 90% of students have passed the class 10 exam
  • Candidates can check scores on Telangana's board's official website--bse.telengana.gov.in

TS SSC result 2022: Telangana SSC or Class 10 results have been announced on Thursday. The Directorate of Government Examinations announced the Telangana SSC or Class 10 final examination results at 11:30 am on June 30. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the TS SSC Class 10 result at a press conference. Candidates can check scores on Telangana's board's official website--bse.telengana.gov.in.

TS SSC result updates:

The pass percentage of private candidates in the TS SSC exam stands at 51%. A total of 445 boys and 371 girls appeared for the TS SSC exam this year.

TS SSC result 2022:

A total of 11,343 schools have a pass percentage of 100%.

TS SSC result class 10: District-wise

Siddipet district has topped in the TS SSC class 10 board exam while Nirmal stood at the second spot.

TS SSC result 2022: Supplementary exam date:

The TS Supplementary exam will be held from August 1.

TS SSC result: What to do if an error in marksheet

In case of an error, students are advised to contact the control room of the TSBIE, Hyderabad on the following numbers: 040-24601010, 040-24732369. Students are also advised to check their respective schools to fix the error.

TS SSC result pass percentage:

The TS SSC class 10 exam pass percentage has decreased this year as compared to the last two years. This year, 90% of students have passed the class 10 exam conducted by the Telangana board.

In 2020 and 201, the board did not conduct the exam due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All students were promoted. Hence, the pass percentage was 100%. In 2019, the TSS SSC result pass percentage was 92.43%.

TS SSC result: How to check offline

Students can check their results offline by dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline or by calling 18004251110 from a mobile phone and Eseva/MeeSAeva/ Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

One can download the Telangana govt app or the T App Folio to check the TS SSC result 2022.

Manabadi TS SSC result 2022: Check via digilocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number on the login page

Step 3: Under the 'education' section, click on the TS SSC results

Step 4: Add your name, roll number and year

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

TS SSC result 2022: Girls perform better than boys

In the TS SSC class 10 result 2022, 92% of girls have passed the exam while only 87% of boys have been passed.

TS SSC result 2022: Number of students passed

As many as 4,53,201 students have passed the TS SSC exam 2022 out of the total 5,03,570 students.

Telangana Class 10 board results; websites to check:

  • bse.telangana.gov.in
  • bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Other websites where students can check the results are: manabadi.co.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS SSC result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on SSC or Class 10 result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and log in

Step 4: Submit and view results

The Telangana SSC examinations were held across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022.

TS SSC result 2022 Manabadi: How to check via SMS

To check the TS SSC result class 10 open an SMS application on phone.

Type a message: TS10ROLLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

TS Class 10 result highlights:

Exam Name: Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination

Board name: Telangana Board of Secondary Education

Result Name: TS SSC result 2022

TS SSC result official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Check Telangana board result: Candidates need a hall ticket and enter a captcha code.

TS SSC result 2022: Telangana 10th result 2021 statistics:

In the TS result 2021, around 5.21 lakh candidates appeared and all of them were declared pass.