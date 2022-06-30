Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 declared; Here's how to check via SMS, digilocker

The TS SSC class 10 exam pass percentage has decreased this year as compared to the last two years. This year, 90% of students have passed the class 10 exam
Candidates can check scores on Telangana's board's official website--bse.telengana.gov.in
TS SSC result 2022: Telangana SSC or Class 10 results have been announced on Thursday. The Directorate of Government Examinations announced the Telangana SSC or Class 10 final examination results at 11:30 am on June 30. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the TS SSC Class 10 result at a press conference. Candidates can check scores on Telangana's board's official website--bse.telengana.gov.in.
The TS Supplementary exam will be held from August 1.
TS SSC result: What to do if an error in marksheet
In case of an error, students are advised to contact the control room of the TSBIE, Hyderabad on the following numbers: 040-24601010, 040-24732369. Students are also advised to check their respective schools to fix the error.
TS SSC result pass percentage:
The TS SSC class 10 exam pass percentage has decreased this year as compared to the last two years. This year, 90% of students have passed the class 10 exam conducted by the Telangana board.
In 2020 and 201, the board did not conduct the exam due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All students were promoted. Hence, the pass percentage was 100%. In 2019, the TSS SSC result pass percentage was 92.43%.
TS SSC result: How to check offline
Students can check their results offline by dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline or by calling 18004251110 from a mobile phone and Eseva/MeeSAeva/ Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.
One can download the Telangana govt app or the T App Folio to check the TS SSC result 2022.
Manabadi TS SSC result 2022: Check via digilocker
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number on the login page
Step 3: Under the 'education' section, click on the TS SSC results
Step 4: Add your name, roll number and year
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen
TS SSC result 2022: Girls perform better than boys
In the TS SSC class 10 result 2022, 92% of girls have passed the exam while only 87% of boys have been passed.
TS SSC result 2022: Number of students passed
As many as 4,53,201 students have passed the TS SSC exam 2022 out of the total 5,03,570 students.
Telangana Class 10 board results; websites to check:
bse.telangana.gov.in
bseresults.telangana.gov.in
Other websites where students can check the results are: manabadi.co.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in
TS SSC result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Click on SSC or Class 10 result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and log in
Step 4: Submit and view results
The Telangana SSC examinations were held across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022.
TS SSC result 2022 Manabadi: How to check via SMS
To check the TS SSC result class 10 open an SMS application on phone.
Type a message: TS10ROLLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
TS Class 10 result highlights:
Exam Name: Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination
Board name: Telangana Board of Secondary Education
Result Name: TS SSC result 2022
TS SSC result official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
Check Telangana board result: Candidates need a hall ticket and enter a captcha code.
TS SSC result 2022: Telangana 10th result 2021 statistics:
In the TS result 2021, around 5.21 lakh candidates appeared and all of them were declared pass.