TS SSC Result 2024: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE, Telangana) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 results anytime soon on the official website of bse.telangana.gov.in. As per media reports, the TS SSC Result 2024 will be declared on April 30. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results. The BSE, Telangana is likely to inform the students about the results a day before.

The BSE, Telangana is likely to hold a press conference to declare the results of Class 10th. The board will also reveal the topper's name, as well as the pass percentage and other important details. After the press conference, the BSE will activate the result links on the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Result 2024: Websites to check the results

Once released, students can check their scorecards at the official websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse. telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2024: Documents needed to check the results

Students can check their results on the official website of BSE Telangana, by entering their login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number to check their results.

TS SSC Result 2024: How to Check the Results

Go to the official website of BSE Telangana: bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the TS SSC Exam 2024 result link on the homepage

A new page will open; enter your login credentials like Roll number/registration number and other essential details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Down your result and print a hard copy of the same for future reference

TS SSC Result 2024: Minimum Passing Marks

To be declared pass in the TS SSC Board exam, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks to qualify. Those students who fail to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams/compartment exams; the date for the same will be announced by the board after the results are released.

The Telangana SSC 2024 exams were held from March 18, 2024 to April 2, 2024 which took place from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. As per BSE Telangana, approximately 5 lakh students registered for the TS SSC 2024 exam.

Earlier on April 24, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education declared the results of Class 12 Board Result 2024. TSBIE revealed the first-year pass percentage stood at 60.01% while the second-year pass percentage was at 64.19%. Considering gender-wise performance, around 68.68% of girls cleared the exam compared to 54.66% of boys in TS 1st year result. Around 71.57% of girls qualified exam, while only 55.60% of boys passed in the second year.

