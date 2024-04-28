TS SSC Result 2024: Manabadi Telangana Class 10 results to be out by April 30. Here is how to download
TS SSC Result 2024: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE, Telangana) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 results anytime soon on the official website of bse.telangana.gov.in. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results
TS SSC Result 2024: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE, Telangana) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 results anytime soon on the official website of bse.telangana.gov.in. As per media reports, the TS SSC Result 2024 will be declared on April 30. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results. The BSE, Telangana is likely to inform the students about the results a day before.