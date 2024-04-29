TS SSC Result 2024: Telangana Class 10 results tomorrow at bse.telangana.gov.in. Steps to download here
TS SSC Result 2024: Telangana Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of the Class 10 board exam 2024 on Tuesday, i.e. April 30 at 11 am. Once the results are declared, students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their results on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.