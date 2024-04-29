TS SSC Result 2024: Telangana Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of the Class 10 board exam 2024 on Tuesday, i.e. April 30 at 11 am. Once the results are declared, students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their results on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.

“The results of SSC Public Examinations, March-2024, Telangana State will be released by Sri Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S, Hon'ble Principal Secretary to the Government, Education Department on 30-04-2024 at 11.00 A.M. at Godavari Auditorium, Ground Floor, SCERT Complex, Opposite L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad-500001," the board said in its official statement.

The board will also reveal the topper's name, as well as the pass percentage and other important details in a press conference. After the SSC results are announced, the BSE will activate the result links on its official website.

TS SSC Result 2024: Websites to check the results

Once released, students can check their results at the official websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse. telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2024: Documents needed to check the results

Students can check their results on the official website of BSE Telangana, by entering their login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS SSC Result 2024: How to Check the Results

Go to the official website of BSE Telangana: bse.telangana.gov.in OR results.bse. telangana.gov.in

Click on the TS SSC Exam 2024 result link given on the homepage

A new page will open; enter your login credentials like roll number/hall ticket number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Down your result and print a hard copy of the same for future reference

TS SSC Result 2024: Minimum Passing Marks

A student must secure a minimum of 35% marks to qualify for the TS SSC Board exam. Those students who fail to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams; the date for the compartment exams will be announced by the Telangana BSE after the results are released.

The Telangana SSC 2024 exams were held from March 18, 2024 to April 2, 2024 which took place from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. As per BSE Telangana, approximately 5 lakh students registered for the TS SSC 2024 exam.

Earlier on April 24, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education declared the results of Class 12 Board Result 2024. TSBIE revealed the first-year pass percentage stood at 60.01% while the second-year pass percentage was at 64.19%. Considering gender-wise performance, around 68.68% of girls cleared the exam compared to 54.66% of boys in TS 1st year result. Around 71.57% of girls qualified exam, while only 55.60% of boys passed in the second year.

