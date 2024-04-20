TS TET 2024: Registration window closes today at tstet2024.aptonline.in. Here is how to apply
The Department of School Education of Telangana will close the registration window for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 application on Saturday i.e. April 20. Candidates who wish to apply can go to the official website at tstet2024.aptonline.in and apply for the same
The Department of School Education of Telangana will close the registration window for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 application on Saturday i.e. April 20. Candidates who wish to apply for TS TET 2024 and have not registered yet, can apply for the same on the official website at tstet2024.aptonline.in.