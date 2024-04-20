The Department of School Education of Telangana will close the registration window for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 application on Saturday i.e. April 20. Candidates who wish to apply for TS TET 2024 and have not registered yet, can apply for the same on the official website at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

As per the notification, the correction window opened on April 11 and candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can make changes till April 20, 2024. “Candidates can edit all the fields except Aadhar number, photo and signature. For editing Aadhar number, photo and signature candidates may contact the technical numbers provided on the website," the notification further read.

TS TET 2024: Eligibility

All candidates who possess D.El Ed./ D.Ed. / B.Ed. / Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications and candidates pursuing final year of the said courses and who aspire to become teachers for classes I to VIII in the schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools and Private unaided schools in Telangana State can appear for TS-TET-2024.

Further, the candidates who got qualified in the earlier TETs can also apply for TS-TET-2024, if they desire improvement over their previous TET score.

TS TET 2024: Application Fee

The exam fee for appearing for a Single Paper (i.e. only Paper I or only Paper II) is Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only). Candidates intending to appear for both Paper I and II shall pay a fee of Rs.2000/- (Rupees Two Thousand Only).

Candidates can pay the exam fee through the Online payment option provided at the website schooledu.telangana.gov.in

The TS TET 2024 will be held in two sessions from May 20 to June 3. The first shift will run from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The hall tickets will be available for download starting May 15. Previously, the TS TET certificate was valid for seven years, however, it has recently been extended for a lifetime.

TS TET 2024: How to apply

Go to the official website: tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click ‘Online Payment’ option on the home page

Make the required Payment

Proceed to the ‘Online Application’ procedure

Enter the login credentials, provide the payment information

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Download the TS TET 2024 confirmation page

Print the same for future reference

To pass the TS TET, applicants in the general category need to score 60% or higher, while candidates in the SC, ST, or differently abled categories need to score 40% or higher. Additionally, candidates from the OBC category need to score 50% or higher.

