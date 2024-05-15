The Department of School Education Telangana is all set to release the admit card for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) anytime today, Wednesday, May 15, on its official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.

If not online, candidates can also collect their admit card from the Director, SCERT and Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 am and 5 pm on all working days from May 15 to June 3. The exam will take place from May 20 to June 6 in Telangana.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website — schooledu.telangana.gov.in OR tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.

Step 2: On the home page, click on TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 link.

Step 3: Enter candidate ID, mobile number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Download TSTET 2024 Hall Ticket.

Step 6: Get a hard copy for the exam day.

Telangana TET Admit Card 2024: What after downloading it?

Upon downloading the hall ticket, if the candidate identifies any discrepancies in the particulars such as photograph, signature, name, or address, they must promptly contact the TS TET unit for the necessary corrections.

TS TET 2024: Exam details

The TS TET exam will take place from May 20 to June 2 this year in two shifts for each paper, that is, Paper 1, from 9 am to 11:30 am for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2, from 2 PM to 4:30 PM, is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates interested in teaching Classes 1 to 8 must take both exams. It is worth-mentioning that the validity of TS TET has been extended from seven years to a lifetime.

Telangana TET 2024: Passing marks

In the TS TET 2024 exam, candidates from the General category must obtain a minimum of 60 percent to pass. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other differently-abled categories are required to achieve a minimum of 40 percent marks for passing. Meanwhile, candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) must secure a minimum of 50 percent marks to qualify.

