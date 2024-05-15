TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: Telangana TET admit card to be OUT today. Here's how to download
TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test admit card to be released today on official websites. Exam scheduled from May 20 to June 6. Hall ticket download instructions provided.
The Department of School Education Telangana is all set to release the admit card for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) anytime today, Wednesday, May 15, on its official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.