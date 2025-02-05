Hello User
Business News/ Education / News/  TS TET Result 2025: When will Teacher Eligibility Test scores be declared on tgtet2024.aptonline.in? Here's what we know

TS TET Result 2025: When will Teacher Eligibility Test scores be declared on tgtet2024.aptonline.in? Here's what we know

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • TS TET Result 2025: The Telangana Department of School Education will soon announce the results for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024), allowing students to check their results on the official website.

TS TET Result 2025: When will Teacher Eligibility Test scores be declared

TS TET Result 2025: The Department School Education, Telangana is expected to announce the results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024). Once declared, students can check their results on the official website i.e. tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Currently, there is no official update on when the results will be released, but media reports suggest that they are expected to be announced today, February 5.

TS TET Result 2025: How to check the scorecard

Visit the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Click on TS TET result.

Click on the link and enter your login details.

Check and download the TET results.

A new window will open that displays the marks sheet download link.

Take a prinout and keep the hard copy for future reference

