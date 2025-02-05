TS TET Result 2025: The Department School Education, Telangana is expected to announce the results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024). Once declared, students can check their results on the official website i.e. tgtet2024.aptonline.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, there is no official update on when the results will be released, but media reports suggest that they are expected to be announced today, February 5.

TS TET Result 2025: How to check the scorecard Visit the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click on TS TET result.

Click on the link and enter your login details.

Check and download the TET results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A new window will open that displays the marks sheet download link.