The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday announced the result of the intermediate first year or Class 11 final exam. 49% of 4,59,242 students have passed the Telangana inter first year exam and the results can be downloaded from results.cgg.gov.in.

The students can check their results using roll number and date of birth on the login window. A total of 4,09,911 candidates had appeared for the exam in general stream of which 1,99,786 have passed.

In the vocational stream, 49,331 candidates took the exam out of which 24,226 have qualified. Girls have fared better as compared to the boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 56% while it is 42% for boys. The highest number of students, 1,15,538, have secured A grade which is greater than or equal to 75% marks.

The first year inter exam was held from October 25 to November 3 in 1,768 centres state wide. “In spite of the fact that regular physical classes could not be conducted during the academic year 2020-21 due to Covid pandemic except for about forty (40) days. Only Online Classes were arranged by TSBIE through Doordarshan, T-Sat; and the College Lecturers also arranged explanations of lessons through daily Zoom Classes to the students. In spite of all difficulties, the students have done well," the Board has said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Health Department said the results of six samples are awaited for their Omicron variant status. Two foreign nationals who arrived here from abroad and a third person, who made a brief halt at the international airport in the city before proceeding to Kolkata, were found positive for the new coronavirus variant Omicron as on Tuesday night.

The state reported 186 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,78,874, while the death toll rose to 4,010 with one more fatality. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 63 followed by Ranga Reddy (15) and Medchal Malkajgiri (11), a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

