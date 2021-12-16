The first year inter exam was held from October 25 to November 3 in 1,768 centres state wide. “In spite of the fact that regular physical classes could not be conducted during the academic year 2020-21 due to Covid pandemic except for about forty (40) days. Only Online Classes were arranged by TSBIE through Doordarshan, T-Sat; and the College Lecturers also arranged explanations of lessons through daily Zoom Classes to the students. In spite of all difficulties, the students have done well," the Board has said.