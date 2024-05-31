TSCHE to release admit cards today: Here’s how to download TS ICET 2024 hall ticket – a step-by-step guide

  • TS ICET 2024 hall ticket 2024: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test today at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published01:08 PM IST
TS ICET 2024 hall ticket 2024: Students who have registered for the TS ICET 2024 exam can download the TS ICET 2024 hall ticket through the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.
TS ICET 2024 hall ticket 2024: Students who have registered for the TS ICET 2024 exam can download the TS ICET 2024 hall ticket through the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. (ANI)

TS ICET 2024 hall ticket 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024) on Friday, May 31. The admit card release date was originally scheduled for May 28 but has been postponed to May 31.

Students registered for the exam can download the TS ICET 2024 hall ticket through the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Also read: Tale of perseverance: Maharashtra man clears Class 10 board exam after 10 attempts, gets rousing welcome

TS ICET hall ticket 2024: Steps to download

All candidates require a hall ticket to appear for the TS ICET exam. Follow the steps below to download the TS ICET admit card online.

Also read: CUET UG 2024: Exams in Delhi, Silchar and other centres today. Guidelines, result date and other details here

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024 link on the home page.

Step 3: Provide requisite login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The TS ICET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Also read: Rajshaladarpan RBSE Rajasthan 5th, 8th result 2024: 97.06% students pass Class 5 exam, 95.72% Class 8

Step 5: Check details on the admit card, download and save the page.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep a hard copy for the TS ICET exam.

Per the TS ICET 2024 exam schedule, the Session 1 and Session 2 examinations will be conducted on June 5 in two shifts. Considering the timings of the first shift, the two-and-a-half-hour exam is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude by 12.30 p.m. In the second shift, the exam will commence at 2:30 p.m. and will wrap up by 5:00 p.m.

Also read: CUET UG 2024: Exams in Delhi, Silchar and other centres today. Guidelines, result date and other details here

Meanwhile, the Session 3 examination will be administered by TSCHE on June 6, in a single shift from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This TS ICET examination is objective and features multiple-choice questions. Candidates must select the correct answer from the provided options.

For more information, candidates must visit the official website.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationnewsTSCHE to release admit cards today: Here’s how to download TS ICET 2024 hall ticket – a step-by-step guide

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.60
08:20 AM | 31 MAY 2024
3.4 (2.07%)

Bharat Electronics

294.60
08:20 AM | 31 MAY 2024
4 (1.38%)

ITC

426.80
08:20 AM | 31 MAY 2024
2.75 (0.65%)

Ashok Leyland

225.15
08:20 AM | 31 MAY 2024
5.55 (2.53%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Blue Star

1,611.55
08:11 AM | 31 MAY 2024
111.2 (7.41%)

KNR Constructions

321.55
08:11 AM | 31 MAY 2024
19 (6.28%)

Jindal Stainless

752.35
08:11 AM | 31 MAY 2024
44.45 (6.28%)

Adani Total Gas

1,014.60
08:11 AM | 31 MAY 2024
58.65 (6.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,702.00-14.00
    Chennai
    73,918.00-450.00
    Delhi
    73,846.00-812.00
    Kolkata
    73,918.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue