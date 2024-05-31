TS ICET 2024 hall ticket 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024) on Friday, May 31. The admit card release date was originally scheduled for May 28 but has been postponed to May 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students registered for the exam can download the TS ICET 2024 hall ticket through the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET hall ticket 2024: Steps to download All candidates require a hall ticket to appear for the TS ICET exam. Follow the steps below to download the TS ICET admit card online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024 link on the home page.

Step 3: Provide requisite login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The TS ICET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check details on the admit card, download and save the page.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep a hard copy for the TS ICET exam.

Per the TS ICET 2024 exam schedule, the Session 1 and Session 2 examinations will be conducted on June 5 in two shifts. Considering the timings of the first shift, the two-and-a-half-hour exam is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude by 12.30 p.m. In the second shift, the exam will commence at 2:30 p.m. and will wrap up by 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Session 3 examination will be administered by TSCHE on June 6, in a single shift from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This TS ICET examination is objective and features multiple-choice questions. Candidates must select the correct answer from the provided options.

For more information, candidates must visit the official website.

