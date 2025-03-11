TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: A step-by-step guide on how students in Telangana can check their TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025 when it is declared. No date has been announced yet.

TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: Exams Completed in December 2024 The TSPSC exams or Telangana Public Service Commission's group 2 services recruitment examination was held in December 2024 in four sessions — Paper 1 and 2 on December 15, and Papers 3 and 4 on December 16, according to the Hindustan Times. Students across 33 districts gave the exam at 1,368 centres in the state.

This year, in January 2025, the provisional answer key for all four papers and the master question papers was released. The objection window opened on January 18 and closed on January 22, the report added.

While the commission has not yet announced a date for the results, it the expected soon. You can track the announcements and results on the official website here — tspsc.gov.in

How to Check TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: Step-by-step Guide Visit the official TSPSC website here — tspsc.gov.in.

On the home page clink on the result link for group 2 services

Students must enter their login details and click on submit

Check the results and download your marksheet.

How to Check TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025: Details about Vacancies From this recruitment drive, the TSPSC is looking to fill 783 group 2 vacancies, as per the report. These include: