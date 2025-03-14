TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Out! Here's how to check details at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) declared their Group 3 results on the auspicious occasion of Holi 2025. Here's how to check details at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) results were declared on the official site on Friday, March 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates who appeared for the written examination for the Group 3 recruitment can now check their merit list and official results on the TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have written the exam and are now looking for their scorecard on the official website can follow these steps to check details on their merit list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check TSPSC Group 3 results? Step 1: Visit the Telangana State Public Service Commission website. (tspsc.gov.in)

Step 2: Select the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 section on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter log in details on the new page that opens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Hit Submit to view your official results.

Step 5: After checking the results, candidates can download the page to keep a copy of it with themselves.

The marks list, which consists of the total marks of the successful candidates, will be displayed on the Telangana State Public Service Commission's website after the results are published.

TSPSC Group 3 Exam The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 3 examinations were conducted on November 17 to 18, 2024, where candidates gave their examinations divided into three shifts, with the first two held on the first day and the remaining one on November 18, last year.

The first and second shifts from 10 am to 12.30 pm held the examination on November 17, while the November 18 exam was conducted from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, according to multiple media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TSPSC Group 3 exams aim to recruit 1,363 employees for the Group 3 vacancies in multiple departments of the State government of Telangana. To get further details, the candidates can check the official website.

Earlier on March 11, the Telangana State Public Service Commission Group 2 results were released. The exam was conducted in December 2024 with the aim of recruiting Group 2 for State government jobs.