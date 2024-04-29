UBSE Board result 2024: Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results to be out on THIS date at ubse.uk.gov.in. Check details
UBSE will announce Class 10 and 12 results on April 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Candidates can check results on the official website by logging in with their credentials. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the exams, with an option for rechecking and revaluation.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce the results for both classes on Friday, April 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m.
