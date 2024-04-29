The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce the results for both classes on Friday, April 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m.

The results will be announced by the council chairman, Mahavir Singh Bisht, during a press conference. Once the results are declared during the press conference, the link to check them will be activated on the official website.

Official link

To check results, students can visit these websites:

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

Steps to check results

To check their results, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board.

2. Click on the link for the Uttarakhand 10th and 12th board results.

3. Log in with your roll number and other required credentials.

4. Once logged in, the mark sheet will appear on the screen.

5. Download the mark sheet and save it for future reference.

How to download results via SMS?

To download the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2024 via SMS, candidates can follow these steps:

Open your SMS application on your mobile device.

1. For Class 10, type the following format: "UK10 [roll number]." For Class 12, type: "UT12 [roll number]."

2. Send the SMS to the number 5676750.

3. You will receive the result on the same mobile number you used to send the message.

4. This year, the Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted from 27th February to 16th March 2024.

A total of 2,10,354 candidates registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th exams in 2024, with 1,15,606 students registered for Class 10 and 94,748 for Class 12. In 2023, the passing percentage for Class 10 was 85.17%, while the overall passing percentage for Class 12 was 80.98%.

Applicants dissatisfied with their scores can apply for rechecking and revaluation. The webpage contains details about the fees for rechecking and revaluation.

