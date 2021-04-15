OPEN APP
A notification issued by a firm called 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' claiming to offer employment under the Government of India is being widely shared and circulated on various social media platforms.

A fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked the claim as fake news.

PIB has found out that Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission is a fake organisation and is projecting itself as a government body.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has registered an FIR against Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission with Kotwali Police Station Krishnanagar, West Bengal.

The general public is hereby informed not to fall under the trap of the said organisation, which is a fraudulent body, not approved by University Grants Commission/Govt of India

"A notification issued by 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' is claiming to offer employment under the Government of India.

#PIBFactCheck: This organization is #Fake and is projecting itself to be a body of the Government of India," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

The government has time and again urged people to be careful and not to fall prey to such claims. The job aspirants should always check the official websites for any such announcements.

