A notification issued by a firm called 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' claiming to offer employment under the Government of India is being widely shared and circulated on various social media platforms.
A fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked the claim as fake news.
PIB has found out that Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission is a fake organisation and is projecting itself as a government body.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has registered an FIR against Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission with Kotwali Police Station Krishnanagar, West Bengal.
The general public is hereby informed not to fall under the trap of the said organisation, which is a fraudulent body, not approved by University Grants Commission/Govt of India
