UGC alerts against this fake organisation and its recruitment notification

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The general public is hereby informed not to fall under the trap of the said organisation, which is a fraudulent body, not approved by University Grants Commission
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A notification issued by a firm called 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' claiming to offer employment under the Government of India is being widely shared and circulated on various social media platforms.
A notification issued by a firm called 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' claiming to offer employment under the Government of India is being widely shared and circulated on various social media platforms.
A fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked the claim as fake news.