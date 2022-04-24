This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian students were asked to carefully choose educational institutions abroad including in Pakistan, China amid the COVID-19 pandemic by University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar
The Secretary of UGC and Member Secretary, AICTE in joint advisory said that any Indian national/overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.
"However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degrees in Pakistan and were awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs," the UGC and AICTE further informed students.
"We issue notices advising students to be careful when choosing education institutions in foreign countries for higher education", said Jagadesh Kumar. "Recently we've seen our students facing difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. They couldn't go back to China for studies", Jagadesh Kumar added as reported by ANI.
According to AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, Indian students need to be advised to which institutions and countries they should travel for education so that they don't land up with a degree without parity with Indian regulations.
"In the recent past, we have seen how our students had to face difficulties because they could not go back to the foreign countries to continue their studies," he said.
The AICTE further told ANI that after completing half of their education while coming to India, when the students would not get the benefit of that degree, the parent's money goes waste. "So, the purpose is to caution the students," he said.