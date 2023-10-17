University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that it decided to increase the amount of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) and Post Doctoral Fellowship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revised rates were considered and approved in the 572nd meeting held on September 20 and are applicable from January 1, 2023, the UGC said.

Here are more information about new fellowship amounts: JRF in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences Previous amount (per month): ₹31,000 for 2 years {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New amount (per month): ₹37,000 per month for 2 years.

SRF in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences: Previous amount (per month): ₹35,000 per month for remaining tenure

New amount (per month): ₹42,000 per month for remaining period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child Previous amount (per month): ₹31,000 for 2 years

New amount (per month): ₹37,000 per month for 2 years.

Dr DS Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship Higher post doctoral fellowship {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previous amount (per month): ₹54,000 for the entire tenure

New amount (per month): ₹67,000 for the entire tenure

Post doctoral fellowship Previous amount (per month): ₹47,000 for first year, ₹49,000 for second year and ₹54,000 per month for third year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New amount (per month): ₹58,000 for first year, ₹61,000 for second year, ₹67,000 for third year

Post Doctoral Fellowship for Women, SC/ST, Dr S Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship

Previous amount (per month): ₹47,000 for first year, ₹49,000 for second year and ₹54,000 per month for third year onwards {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New amount (per month): ₹58,000 for first year, ₹61,000 for second year, ₹67,000 for third year onwards.

Students pursuing undergraduate programmes will have to mandatorily do internships and they will be awarded credits for it, according to new draft guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The draft of the "Guidelines for internship and research internship for undergraduate students" was released on Tuesday in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that emphasises the inclusion of research and internships in the undergraduate (UG) curriculum to provide opportunities to students for active engagement in on-site experiential learning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A minimum of two to four credits, out of the required minimum 120/160 credits, of a three-year UG degree/four-year UG degree (Honours)/four-year UG degree (Honours with Research) can be assigned for internship as per the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF) and Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programme (CCFUP)," the draft guidelines stated.

They stated that an internship of 60 to 120 hours after the fourth semester will be mandatory for the students enrolled in UG degree programmes.

"Three-year UG degree, four-year UG degree (Honours) and four-year degree (Honours with Research) programme will be operating strictly adhering to NEP-2020, NHEQF and CCFUP provisions," the draft guidelines stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*With Agency Inputs

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!