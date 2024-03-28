UGC approves use of National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for PhD admissions from 2024-25 session
The announcement came following the 578th UGC meeting held on March 13, where an expert committee's recommendations were considered. The NET is conducted twice a year, in June and December, to award Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and select Assistant Professors for those holding master's degrees
In a move aimed at streamlining the admission process for doctoral programs, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that scores from the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be valid for PhD admissions starting from the 2024-25 academic session. This decision aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and addresses the challenges faced by candidates who currently have to write multiple entrance exams conducted by various universities for PhD admissions. PhD admission will be done based on UGC NET, and no separate exams will be required as per Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC chairman.