The announcement came following the 578th UGC meeting held on March 13, where an expert committee's recommendations were considered. The NET is conducted twice a year, in June and December, to award Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and select Assistant Professors for those holding master's degrees

In a move aimed at streamlining the admission process for doctoral programs, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that scores from the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be valid for PhD admissions starting from the 2024-25 academic session. This decision aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and addresses the challenges faced by candidates who currently have to write multiple entrance exams conducted by various universities for PhD admissions. PhD admission will be done based on UGC NET, and no separate exams will be required as per Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC chairman.

Jagadesh Kumar stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to launch the application process for the June 2024 NET session next week. "From the academic session 2024-2025, all universities can use NET scores for admission to PhD programs in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities/HEIs," Kumar posted on X.

Under the new rules, candidates who qualify for the UGC NET will be eligible for three categories:

PhD admission with JRF and assistant professor posts

PhD admission without JRF and for assistant professor posts

Admission to PhD programs only However, it's important to note that for creating a merit list for PhD admissions, 70 per cent weightage will be given to the UGC NET scores, while the remaining 30 per cent will be based on interviews.

The UGC NET June 2024 notification is expected to be released soon on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It's worth noting that NET scores remain valid for one year.

This move by the UGC aims to provide a unified and streamlined process for PhD admissions across universities, reducing the burden on candidates who previously had to prepare for multiple entrance exams. By recognizing the national-level NET scores, the commission hopes to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of doctoral programs in the country.

