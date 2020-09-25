UGC asks varsities to share online degree roadmap

An institution can offer only those online degree programmes at UG, PG and PG Diploma level, which it has already been offering in classroom teaching or in open and distance learning mode, and from which at least one batch has passed out. Programmes requiring practical or laboratory work shall be prohibited through online mode, except in cases where the practical component is limited to programming and coding. To authenticate students, UGC has asked institutions to seed their admissions either through Aadhaar or any other government ID. Foreign learners need to seed passport details.