UGC chief says universities will use ‘normalised’ scores for preparing merit list2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 02:51 PM IST
UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said universities will use ‘normalised’ CUET scores to prepare the merit list
UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said universities will use ‘normalised’ CUET scores to prepare the merit list
Listen to this article
UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said the universities will prepare the rank list for admission in undergraduate courses on the basis of “normalised" CUET scores and not percentile or “raw marks". Kumar says these scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students who wrote the exam in the same subject.