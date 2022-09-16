UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said the universities will prepare the rank list for admission in undergraduate courses on the basis of “normalised" CUET scores and not percentile or “raw marks". Kumar says these scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students who wrote the exam in the same subject.

Kumar while speaking to news agency PTI said the scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students who wrote the exam in the same subject on different days or in different shifts.

"The rank lists will be prepared by universities using normalised NTA scores and not the basis of percentile. The scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students since they wrote test in the same subject on different days," he said.

"Normalisation of CUET scores has been done separately for each subject for which exam was held in multiple shifts," Kumar further added.

On the normalisation formula used he said "equipercentile method" has been used to derive the scores. The formula was a derived panel comprising professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University.

NTA Director (exams) Sadhana Parashar said, "For several subjects, CUET-UG was conducted in different shifts. Since the question papers for any subject in different shifts are different and it is quite possible that despite all best possible efforts to maintain equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be the same or similar,"

She added, “Some of the candidates might have ended up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions as compared to other sets. The candidates who attempted the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempted the easier one."

On the need for normalisation of scores, she said, "The scores of the students across shifts are not directly comparable. Hence, there was a need for normalising the marks across shifts to make them amenable to such comparisons,"

Earlier in the day, CUET UG 2022 results were declared on the NTA official website cuet.samarth.ac along with ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Each university will decide on its own admission criteria and students will be taken based on the CUET scores.

With inputs from PTI