UGC Chief urges central universities to adopt CUET-PG from next academic session

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadesh Kumar has requested all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate(CUET-PG) from the coming academic session. CUET-PG will be conducted June 1-10 for admissions to the academic year 2023-24.
While talking about the CUET examination, Kumar said, "As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating universities,"
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG and PG. All central universities should join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India’s best universities. Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes," Kumar added
Unlike the CUET-UG examination, the PG examination is not necessary for admission to central universities.
NTA has announced the calendar for all major entrance exams of 2023. CUET-UG will be conducted between May 21 and May 31, 2023. While Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted from January 24 to 31 and the second phase will be conducted between April 6 and April 12. National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for medical courses will be conducted on May 7.
The inaugural edition of CUET-UG was conducted in 2022 with more than 14 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. UGC had made it mandatory for all central universities to admit students to undergraduate courses through the CUET. Consequently, almost all central universities either wholly or partially accepted CUET from the 2022-23 academic session.
(With inputs from Agencies)
