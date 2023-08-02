The University Grants Commission on 2 August declared 20 universities as 'fake' and not empowered to confer any degree, reported news agency PTI.

As per details, the highest number of fake universities are in the national capital, that is 8. "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," PTI quoted UGC secretary Manish Joshi as saying.

While releasing a list of these institutions, Joshi noted that these varsities are fake.

The national capital's fake varsities include -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Following the footprints of Delhi, neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh has four such universities — Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university); and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

Apart from this, both Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have two such universities each. These include Christ New Testament Deemed University and Bible Open University of India in Andhra Pradesh. While in West Bengal, these institutions -- ndian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research -- have been termed fake, according to UGC.

Other fake varsities include -- Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka), St John's University (Kerala), Raja Arabic University (Maharashtra) and Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry).

