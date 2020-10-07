The University Grants Commission (UGC) today declared 24 universities as 'fake' in a move to carry its responsibility of maintaining standards of Higher Education in the country.

"It is observed that there are some institutions offering undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in various subjects, which are not established under either Central or State or UGC Act and hence, these institutions are fake universities/vishwavpidyalayas and do not have any right to confer/grant degrees," the education body said in a statement.

Aspiring students are advised not to pursue higher education courses with such self-styled universities/vishwavidyalaya. Presently, there are 24 such self-styled fake Universities/Vishwavidyalayas on the records of the Commission which are functioning in contravention of the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956, UGC further stated.

Most of these universities are from Delhi (7) and Uttar Pradesh (8).

Here is the state-wise list of fake universities declared by UGC:

Delhi

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.

United Nations University, Delhi.

Vocational University, Delhi.

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008.

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033.

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka.

Kerala

St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala.

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta.

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta - 700063

Uttar Pradesh

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP) Jagatpuri, Delhi.

Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University) Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area,Khoda,Makanpur,Noida Phase-II, Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Plot No. 242, Pani Tanki Road,Shaktinagar, Rourkela-769014.

North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, Odisha.

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002

* Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP - the matter is subjudice before the District Judge - Lucknow

UGC further clarified that these fake universities are not empowered to confer any degree.

It said that Under Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of the word 'University' by any institution other than a university established and recognised by UGC.

