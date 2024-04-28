UGC directs higher education institutions to avoid enrolment of foreign nationals in online programmes
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice to all higher education institutions asking them to refrain from admitting foreign nationals into open and distance learning (ODL) programmes. The notice highlighted the eligibility criteria specified in UGC regulations Annexure III that only students residing in India are eligible for enrolment in ODL programs.