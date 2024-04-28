The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice to all higher education institutions asking them to refrain from admitting foreign nationals into open and distance learning (ODL) programmes. The notice highlighted the eligibility criteria specified in UGC regulations Annexure III that only students residing in India are eligible for enrolment in ODL programs.

Under regulation 23 of UGC, ODL Programmes and Online Programmes Regulations, 2020, “(3) Learner’s enrolment (for open and distance learning mode): A learner residing in any part of the country may enrol in any programme being offered by a higher educational institution recognised by the Commission for offering programme under open and distance learning mode provided that the higher educational institution shall conduct all activities such as admissions, contact programmes, examinations etc. for learner strictly within the territorial jurisdiction of the higher educational institution as specified in these regulations…" the notice read.

Also Read | TS SSC Result 2024: Manabadi Telangana Class 10 results to be out by April 30

The higher education regulator in the country said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has notified that no student visa will be issued to foreign nationals sponsored by franchise Educational Institutes running off-campus centres, study centre of open universities offering distance learning programmes, educational Institutes running "outreach" programmes and offering courses without any statutory sanction from regulatory authorities."

Also Read | JNU to accept NET scores for admission to PhD programmes

“In view of the above, HEls recognized/entitled to offer ODL programmes are directed not to enrol any foreign nationals in open and distance learning (ODL) programmes. Accordingly, only learners residing in India may be enrolled in ODL programmes in compliance to the territorial jurisdiction for all the activities of learner as defined in Annexure-III of UGC (ODL Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020," the notice read.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!