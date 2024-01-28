UGC draft guidelines seek to de-reserve ST, SC, OBC vacancies if reserved candidates are not available
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft guidelines for de-reserving vacancies meant for scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in higher education institutes (HEIs) and open them up for the general category if enough reserved candidates are not available, news agency PTI reported Sunday.