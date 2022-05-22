OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  UGC extends application dates for NET exam to 30 May. Read here
Listen to this article

The dates for the submission of forms for the upcoming University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam have been extended to 30 May this month. The last date of fee payment is 30 May.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote on Twitter: “In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022."

Earlier, the NET exam for merged cycles was to be conducted in the first or second week of June this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout