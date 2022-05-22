The dates for the submission of forms for the upcoming University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam have been extended to 30 May this month. The last date of fee payment is 30 May.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote on Twitter: “In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022."

Earlier, the NET exam for merged cycles was to be conducted in the first or second week of June this year.