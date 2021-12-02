The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended till 30 June 2022 the deadline for submission of the thesis by MPhil and PhD scholars, said officials on Thursday.

“Keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months beyond 31 December till June 30, 2022 for submission of thesis by MPhil and PhD students may be granted by the universities," said UGC secretary Rajnish Jain.

“It is also notified that the extension for submission of thesis till June, shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of thesis is on or before 30 June," he added.

Further, Jain said that an extension of six months, as mentioned above, may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, the tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.