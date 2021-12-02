The University Grants Commission has granted an extension to MPhil and PhD scholars for submission of thesis till June 30 next year.

“Keeping in view larger interest of research scholars, last date for submission of thesis for M.Phil./Ph.D. Students have been extended from 31.12.2021 till 30.06.2022," UGC tweeted sharing the notice.

Keeping in view larger interest of research scholars, last date for submission of thesis for M.Phil./Ph.D. Students has been extended from 31.12.2021 till 30.06.2022. pic.twitter.com/qtMLumUrTJ — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) December 2, 2021

"It is also notified that the extension for submission of thesis till June, shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of thesis is on or before June 30," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

"Extension of six months, as mentioned above, may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.