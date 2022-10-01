UGC has framed guidelines allowing students to pursue two academic degrees simultaneously and asked Universities to make statutory changes in their structure facilitating the move
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The University Grants Commission(UGC) on Friday asked all universities to make statutory changes in their structure facilitating students to pursue two academic degrees simultaneously in physical mode. UGC had approved a proposal in April allowing students to pursue two full-time degrees together.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The University Grants Commission(UGC) on Friday asked all universities to make statutory changes in their structure facilitating students to pursue two academic degrees simultaneously in physical mode. UGC had approved a proposal in April allowing students to pursue two full-time degrees together.
UGC in a statement on Friday said, "All the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were requested to devise mechanisms through its statutory bodies for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. It is once again requested that in the larger interest of the students, implementation of the said scheme may kindly be ensured and expedited, if not done so far,"
UGC in a statement on Friday said, "All the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were requested to devise mechanisms through its statutory bodies for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. It is once again requested that in the larger interest of the students, implementation of the said scheme may kindly be ensured and expedited, if not done so far,"
UGC has allowed students to pursue two full-time academic programmes in the same time frame given that class timing for both programmes do not clash with each other. Earlier, UGC had allowed students to pursue one regular and one distance course simultaneously but this development is significant because it now allows students to pursue two full-time degrees together.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
UGC has allowed students to pursue two full-time academic programmes in the same time frame given that class timing for both programmes do not clash with each other. Earlier, UGC had allowed students to pursue one regular and one distance course simultaneously but this development is significant because it now allows students to pursue two full-time degrees together.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talking about the policy UGC said, "The issue of allowing the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously has been examined by the Commission keeping in view the proposals envisaged in the National Education Policy - NEP 2o2o which emphasizes the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes."
Talking about the policy UGC said, "The issue of allowing the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously has been examined by the Commission keeping in view the proposals envisaged in the National Education Policy - NEP 2o2o which emphasizes the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes."
It added, "The National Education Policy - NEP 2o2o states that pedagogy must evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable"
It added, "The National Education Policy - NEP 2o2o states that pedagogy must evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable"
On degree programmes, UGC states, "Degree or diploma programmes under ODL (Open and Distance Learning) and Online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognised by UGC, Statutory Council and Government of India for running such programmes."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On degree programmes, UGC states, "Degree or diploma programmes under ODL (Open and Distance Learning) and Online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognised by UGC, Statutory Council and Government of India for running such programmes."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by the Regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable," It added
"Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by the Regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable," It added
The guidelines came into effect from the date UGC released the circular i.e. September 30, 2022. Students cannot however take retrospective benefit and the current guidelines don't apply to Phd students.
The guidelines came into effect from the date UGC released the circular i.e. September 30, 2022. Students cannot however take retrospective benefit and the current guidelines don't apply to Phd students.